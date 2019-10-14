Baby killed in taxi collision near Touws River

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Baby killed in taxi collision near Touws River

This brings the total to 25 people who have died on the province's roads since Friday.

FILE: At least nine of the victims were pedestrians. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: At least nine of the victims were pedestrians. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A baby has died and several other passengers were injured in a taxi collision outside Touwsriver in the early hours of Monday morning.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: "At around 3:15 am, we had a taxi crash just outside Touws River. Two taxis were involved in the collision. In one taxi, a baby died while 17 others were taken to hospital in Worcester where they will be treated for minor injuries."

This brings the total to 25 people who have died on the province's roads since Friday. Of the 25, at least six people were killed on Friday, while 18 others were killed on Saturday. Most cases were reported during the early hours of the morning or late at night.

At least nine of the victims were pedestrians.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the October Transport Month campaign along the N3 highway southbound, in Heidelberg. Ramaphosa was also expected to unveil an Arrive Alive programme, which would look at road safety and changing road user behaviour.

The president urged motorists to be extra vigilant on the country's roads, especially over the festive season.

Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies should show no mercy to reckless drivers

“Let us take this month seriously,” he said.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA