Baby killed in taxi collision near Touws River
CAPE TOWN - A baby has died and several other passengers were injured in a taxi collision outside Touwsriver in the early hours of Monday morning.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: "At around 3:15 am, we had a taxi crash just outside Touws River. Two taxis were involved in the collision. In one taxi, a baby died while 17 others were taken to hospital in Worcester where they will be treated for minor injuries."
This brings the total to 25 people who have died on the province's roads since Friday. Of the 25, at least six people were killed on Friday, while 18 others were killed on Saturday. Most cases were reported during the early hours of the morning or late at night.
At least nine of the victims were pedestrians.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the October Transport Month campaign along the N3 highway southbound, in Heidelberg. Ramaphosa was also expected to unveil an Arrive Alive programme, which would look at road safety and changing road user behaviour.
The president urged motorists to be extra vigilant on the country's roads, especially over the festive season.
Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies should show no mercy to reckless drivers
“Let us take this month seriously,” he said.
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
