Trollip on Maimane's leadership: No calls for early congress yet

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip offered his thoughts on Mmusi Maimame amid calls for him to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip said although there were calls for leader Mmusi Maimane to step down, the party would not kick people out because of individuals calling for his head.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will elect new leaders at a meeting at the weekend where Trollip will compete with former party leader Helen Zille, Thomas Walters and Mike Waters for the federal executive position.

Trollip was adamant that he would be the person who take the DA forward and reverse the electoral losses it suffered during the last elections.

Trollip said he was surprised that Zille was trying to get back into politics by throwing her hat back in the ring.

“We are not going to disappoint leaders or kick them out before the congress. There aren’t calls for an early congress if there are then we can elect a new leader or re-elect Maimane. We’re not going to kick out leaders out because the media is calling for that or certain individuals out outside or inside the party are calling for that.”