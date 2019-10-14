ANCYL task team says on track with March 2020 conference plans

In July, the ANC disbanded its dysfunctional Youth League following factional fighting within the structure.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ national youth task team (NYTT) announced on Monday that it was on track with its plans to hold a national conference in March next year to elect new leadership.

In July, the ANC disbanded its dysfunctional Youth League (ANCYL) following factional infighting.

NYTT held its second meeting at the weekend where it discussed measures to effect its terms of reference.

In a statement, the NYTT headed by Tandi Mahambehlala said it had adopted a strategic road map to the elective conference, which would be an integral part of rebuilding the ANCYL.

“Regional youth assemblies will be convened in all provinces by October month-end. These assemblies will be preceded by meetings with provincial structures. Furthermore, March 2020 has been earmarked as the month in which the National Congress will be held,” the NYTT said.

The following ANC members were appointed as conveners of deployees in provinces:

Eastern Cape: Malusi Gigaba

Free State: Pinky Kekana

Gauteng: Thandi Moraka

Kwazulu-Natal: Nomvula Mokonyane

Limpopo: Fikile Mbalula

Mpumalanga: Febe Potgieter

Northern Cape: Njabulo Nzuza

North West: Reggie Nkabinde

Western Cape: Faith Muthambi