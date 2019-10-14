Africa cannot fully develop if it remains a theatre of war - Ramaphosa
The president said transformation in the continent and development would no longer be on terms imposed by others.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said African leaders were working together to end interference, especially from countries that fuelled conflict in the continent.
Ramaphosa addressed the 6th Financial Times Africa Summit in London, which was attended by several African leaders.
The president said transformation in Africa and development would no longer be on terms imposed by others. He said the continent could not develop if it remained a theatre of war.
“It wants to see an end to outside interference, particularly from those countries that continue to fuel conflict in African countries. The continent cannot develop fully for as long as parts of Africa remain theatres of war to advance the interests of powers beyond our shores.
“Foreign money that buys the weapons that are used in theatres of war on the African continent should instead be building bridges, ports and rail lines, schools, hospitals, and clinics,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said when South Africa took over the position of African Union chair, it would fast track the African Continental Free Trade Area.
“We are looking at mistakes that others have done like the European Union to learn what they are doing and not doing. Our union will be much more durable than what we are seeing,” he said.
Ramaphosa said the agreement was expected to increase intra-Africa trade from the current 15% to 25% by 2040.
Popular in Africa
-
Outrage, petition launched as AU ambassador to US sacked
-
Zimbabwe doctors defy court, enter 43rd day of strike
-
Zimbabwean company sows first legal hemp seeds
-
Tensions rise in Guinea over constitutional change
-
Mozambique election to test fragile peace
-
Congo to start using J&J Ebola vaccine in November
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.