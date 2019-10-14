Aarto draft regulations at odds with Constitution, says JPSA
Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) chair Howard Dembovsky on Monday said the regulations were at odds with the Constitution and were likely to result in further legal challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns that the public comment period on draft regulations for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill was too short.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed the bill into law.
The legislation would work as a demerit system that could see drivers lose their licences if they accumulate traffic offences.
“The draft regulations provide a more complete picture which should have been available during the public consultation phases. But they go far beyond merely amending the existing regulations – they repeal all the existing regulations and create an entirely new set of regulations,” Dembovsky said.
“The ‘consultations’ held by the national and provincial legislatures when the Aarto Amendment Bill was being discussed centred only on the Act. But the draft regulations comprise over a hundred pages with scores of new provisions,” he added.
