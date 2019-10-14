Aarto draft regulations at odds with Constitution, says JPSA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Aarto draft regulations at odds with Constitution, says JPSA

Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) chair Howard Dembovsky on Monday said the regulations were at odds with the Constitution and were likely to result in further legal challenges.

FILE: A traffic officer issues a fine during a blitz on Cape Town's N2 highway. Picture: EWN
FILE: A traffic officer issues a fine during a blitz on Cape Town's N2 highway. Picture: EWN
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns that the public comment period on draft regulations for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill was too short.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed the bill into law.

The legislation would work as a demerit system that could see drivers lose their licences if they accumulate traffic offences.

Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) chair Howard Dembovsky on Monday said the regulations were at odds with the Constitution and were likely to result in further legal challenges.

“The draft regulations provide a more complete picture which should have been available during the public consultation phases. But they go far beyond merely amending the existing regulations – they repeal all the existing regulations and create an entirely new set of regulations,” Dembovsky said.

“The ‘consultations’ held by the national and provincial legislatures when the Aarto Amendment Bill was being discussed centred only on the Act. But the draft regulations comprise over a hundred pages with scores of new provisions,” he added.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA