Tau points to poor partner mobilisation as cause of many local govt challenges

The deputy minister for cooperative governance, Parks Tau has attributed some of the challenges municipalities are facing to irregular spending.

JOHANNESBURG – Cooperative governance deputy minister Parks Tau says the country needs to rethink the capacity of financial instruments in municipalities.

He was addressing the Motlanthe Foundation's inclusive growth forum gathering in the Drankensberg, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The country's leading thought leaders, business and government officials have been discussing issues pertaining to local government and its economics.

Tau says a collaborative effort is needed to deal with challenges at local government.

“It is about our ability to mobilise partners; private sector, civil society, universities, academia, social impact investment, financing instruments and a whole range of players to come to the party and ensure that we can invest in our collective development.”