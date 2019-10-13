Tau points to poor partner mobilisation as cause of many local govt challenges

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Tau points to poor partner mobilisation as cause of many local govt challenges

The deputy minister for cooperative governance, Parks Tau has attributed some of the challenges municipalities are facing to irregular spending.

FILE: Parks Tau. Picture: EWN
FILE: Parks Tau. Picture: EWN
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Cooperative governance deputy minister Parks Tau says the country needs to rethink the capacity of financial instruments in municipalities.

Tau has attributed some of the challenges municipalities are facing to irregular spending.

He was addressing the Motlanthe Foundation's inclusive growth forum gathering in the Drankensberg, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The country's leading thought leaders, business and government officials have been discussing issues pertaining to local government and its economics.

Tau says a collaborative effort is needed to deal with challenges at local government.

“It is about our ability to mobilise partners; private sector, civil society, universities, academia, social impact investment, financing instruments and a whole range of players to come to the party and ensure that we can invest in our collective development.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA