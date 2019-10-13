'Stop contacting the minister', lawyers tell Mboweni’s alleged extortionist
Tito Mboweni's legal representative is threatening to lay a formal criminal complaint against the woman claiming she has been offered R100, 000 to release private text messages between her and the minister.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance minister Tito Mboweni's lawyers have directed a woman who is allegedly extorting money from him to stop any contact with the minister.
Mboweni's legal representative is threatening to lay a formal criminal complaint against the woman.
She claims she has been offered R100, 000 to release private text messages between her and the minister.
The woman is also requesting Mboweni to pay R7000 for her rent and registration.
Fluxmans attorneys say they have not seen the messages in the possession of a woman who warned Mboweni that she’d been advised to release their communication.
But lawyer Jerome Levitz has written to a Sunday Newspaper saying the minister didn’t have a romantic relationship with her.
“He tells me that he is not sure who she is. He has never met her.”
Levitz says they want the woman to stop talking to the minister.
“I have advised him to lay criminal charges, and I have addressed a letter to this individual requesting her to cease and desist [from contacting Mboweni] failing which minister Mboweni’s rights will be reserved to approach the court.”
Eyewitness News has not been able to reach the woman concerned for her side of the story.
Popular in Local
-
Dlamini Zuma: Lack of skills & opportunities to blame for local govt corruption
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
DA, EFF call for action against Metsimaholo officials for ‘undermining council’
-
‘The days of vanguard politics are over’, says Mcebisi Jonas
-
Top CT school launches probe into sexual misconduct allegations against teacher
-
UKZN student arrested after roommate’s body found near campus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.