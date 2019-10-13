'Stop contacting the minister', lawyers tell Mboweni’s alleged extortionist

Tito Mboweni's legal representative is threatening to lay a formal criminal complaint against the woman claiming she has been offered R100, 000 to release private text messages between her and the minister.

JOHANNESBURG – Finance minister Tito Mboweni's lawyers have directed a woman who is allegedly extorting money from him to stop any contact with the minister.

Mboweni's legal representative is threatening to lay a formal criminal complaint against the woman.

She claims she has been offered R100, 000 to release private text messages between her and the minister.

The woman is also requesting Mboweni to pay R7000 for her rent and registration.

Fluxmans attorneys say they have not seen the messages in the possession of a woman who warned Mboweni that she’d been advised to release their communication.

But lawyer Jerome Levitz has written to a Sunday Newspaper saying the minister didn’t have a romantic relationship with her.

“He tells me that he is not sure who she is. He has never met her.”

Levitz says they want the woman to stop talking to the minister.

“I have advised him to lay criminal charges, and I have addressed a letter to this individual requesting her to cease and desist [from contacting Mboweni] failing which minister Mboweni’s rights will be reserved to approach the court.”

Eyewitness News has not been able to reach the woman concerned for her side of the story.