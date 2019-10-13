Ramaphosa arrives in London to begin 2-day working visit

According to a statement from the Presidency, the president was expected to deliver the opening address at the 6th ‘Financial Times’ Africa Summit on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday arrived in London to begin a two-day working visit.

Ramaphosa was also expected to engage investors and business leaders on the sidelines of the summit with the aim of attracting further investment to South Africa.

“The 'Financial Times' Africa Summit is hosted annually by the 'Financial Times' newspaper, with a focus on business affairs and opportunities in African countries. This year’s theme, ‘Africa in Motion’, places a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists and innovation.

“The overarching theme is that ‘Africa’s home-made solutions are becoming more relevant as the continent takes its destiny into its own hands’. The summit will discuss business, investment, as well as the political and cultural environment in Africa with expert speakers, potential investors, and innovators,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said through the statement.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Presidential Special Envoy on Investment Mcebisi Jonas.