Police condemn the sharing of ‘confession’ video related to UKZN murder case
In the video the suspect, who is being questioned by campus security about the incident, is heard confessing to dousing his roommate with paraffin and setting him alight.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have condemned the distribution of a video on social media of a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student who allegedly murdered his roommate.
The 25-year-old was arrested on Saturday after the deceased was reported missing by his girlfriend earlier this week.
In the video that's been widely circulated, the accused -who is being questioned by campus security about the incident - is heard confessing to dousing his roommate with paraffin and setting him alight in a bush area.
He describes the victim as a zombie that should not be buried.
Police spokesperson Jay Naiker has warned against the sharing of videos of suspects before they're questioned by police.
“It’s very irresponsible and reckless of the individuals who did that. They should allow police to do their job and the suspect should be placed before court and be allowed to conduct his own defence.”
