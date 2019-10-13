Numsa rejects proposed wage deal in motor sector
The union has been in talks with employers at the CCMA negotiating new wages and other employee demands.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it has rejected a wage proposal from employers in the motor sector.
The union has been in talks with employers at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) negotiating new wages and other employee demands.
The union says employers have agreed on wage increases with conditions that employees agree to a peace clause and drop demands on benefits and improved working conditions.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says employers are negotiating in bad faith.
“It means we must also drop the demand for transport and night-shift allowance because they only want to engage on wages. They insist on the peace clause which locks into a wage deal for three years, and in that time, we are unable to negotiate benefits and conditions until the agreement expires.”
It has requested the CCMA for a date to discuss and finalise picketing rules for its members in the motor industry.
