Medvedev thumps Zverev to win Shanghai Masters title

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Medvedev thumps Zverev to win Shanghai Masters title

Victory for the 23-year-old Russian, contesting a sixth final in a row, was more evidence that he is the prime contender to join the "Big Three" of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on 13 October 2019. Picture: AFP
Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on 13 October 2019. Picture: AFP
34 minutes ago

CHINA – Daniil Medvedev won his fourth title of a spectacular year with a thumping 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.

Victory for the 23-year-old Russian, contesting a sixth final in a row, was more evidence that he is the prime contender to join the "Big Three" of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The US Open finalist is also able to say that he has finally beaten the German Zverev, another young contender at 22, at the fifth attempt.

This was an emphatic statement from the world number four, needing just 74 minutes to seal the win.

Medvedev made a fast start, winning his service game and then breaking Zverev's for an early 2-0 lead.

Under a closed stadium roof because of rain in Shanghai, Zverev was suffocating, down 3-0 after 11 minutes.

But the sixth-ranked German sent down an ace to finally get a foothold in the match and then broke back for 3-2.

The duo went with serve until Zverev conceded the set with two calamitous double faults on the trot, the last of which he transpired to gift with a horribly mis-hit second serve that drew a few giggles from the crowd.

The second set began in the same way as the first -- Medvedev breaking Zverev's first service game for a prompt 2-0 lead.

He then broke once more in the fourth for a dominant victory, and sealed the title with an ace -- and the most subtle of smiles.

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA