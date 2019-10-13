Lesufi confirms Gauteng’s readiness for 2019 matric exams

Lesufi says over 110,700 full time learners and 41,000 part time learners are expected to sit for the 2019 national senior certificate exams in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The Guateng education department says its ready for the 2019 grade 12 senior certificate exams.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi held a briefing a short while ago on the state of readiness for the upcoming matric exams.

Lesufi says over 110,700 full time learners and 41,000 part time learners are expected to sit for the 2019 national senior certificate (NSC) exams in the province.

One-thousand-and-seven centres are eligible to administer the 2019 examinations, across 15 districts in the province. Lesufi says 667 are public ordinary schools, 235 independent schools, 87 adult education and training centres, 11 correctional services centres and 7 designated centres.

He says teachers and pupils have signed a pledge to ensure that they don't participate in anything that will compromise the exams.

The MEC says schools in the province have been performing well.

“Just to reiterate our performance last year – none of our 15 districts in Gauteng performed below 80% – an indication that there is consistency and there is improvement of performance, especially in township schools where we have invested lots of resources."

Quality assurance body Umalusi announced this week that despite challenges in some provinces, it is all systems go.

Gauteng was the top performing province in 2018 with 87.9% pass rate.