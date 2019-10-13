Lesufi confirms Gauteng’s readiness for 2019 matric exams

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Lesufi confirms Gauteng’s readiness for 2019 matric exams

Lesufi says over 110,700 full time learners and 41,000 part time learners are expected to sit for the 2019 national senior certificate exams in the province.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Nthakoana Ngatane 33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Guateng education department says its ready for the 2019 grade 12 senior certificate exams.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi held a briefing a short while ago on the state of readiness for the upcoming matric exams.

Lesufi says over 110,700 full time learners and 41,000 part time learners are expected to sit for the 2019 national senior certificate (NSC) exams in the province.

One-thousand-and-seven centres are eligible to administer the 2019 examinations, across 15 districts in the province. Lesufi says 667 are public ordinary schools, 235 independent schools, 87 adult education and training centres, 11 correctional services centres and 7 designated centres.

He says teachers and pupils have signed a pledge to ensure that they don't participate in anything that will compromise the exams.

The MEC says schools in the province have been performing well.

“Just to reiterate our performance last year – none of our 15 districts in Gauteng performed below 80% – an indication that there is consistency and there is improvement of performance, especially in township schools where we have invested lots of resources."

Quality assurance body Umalusi announced this week that despite challenges in some provinces, it is all systems go.

Gauteng was the top performing province in 2018 with 87.9% pass rate.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA