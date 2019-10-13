Lesufi: Arts school embroiled in sexual misconduct claims not registered with GP

-
Lesufi confirms Gauteng’s readiness for 2019 matric examsLocal
-
2 people found dead in Nyanga home fireLocal
-
Police condemn the sharing of ‘confession’ video related to UKZN murder caseLocal
-
India beat Proteas to clinch Test seriesSport
-
14 dead after Typhoon Hagibis slams JapanWorld
-
Numsa rejects proposed wage deal in motor sectorLocal
-
2 people found dead in Nyanga home fireLocal
-
Police condemn the sharing of ‘confession’ video related to UKZN murder caseLocal
-
Numsa rejects proposed wage deal in motor sectorLocal
-
VBS returns to haunt Malema through report linking his cousin to alleged fraudLocal
-
Tau points to poor partner mobilisation as cause of many local govt challengesLocal
-
Cosatu wants govt to put stricter conditions for any Eskom bailoutLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA, EFF call for action against Metsimaholo officials for ‘undermining council’Politics
-
Maimane can only be removed if party members vote him out, says MadikizelaPolitics
-
Makhura says his legacy won't be diminished by personnel decisionsPolitics
-
DA welcomes court decision on Zuma corruption trialPolitics
-
Reputational harm goes hand-in-hand with being charged, court tells ZumaPolitics
-
Madikizela: DA delegates won't be forced to vote for particular chair candidatePolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Pressure on Mboweni to shape economic message for SAOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Helen Zille exaggerates the DA’s importanceOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: World Cup reminds South Africans that sport is still dividedOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: South Africa’s future lies in AfricaOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The pervasive anxiety of catsOpinion
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: It is okay for students to sleepOpinion
-
SAA denies fake plane parts claims after Mango flight's air turn-backBusiness
-
Denel winds up AerostructuresBusiness
-
Eskom challenges latest power tariff decision in courtBusiness
-
Judge Tolmay adamant about getting Dudu Myeni case under wayBusiness
-
Survé raids: Gordhan denies links to FSCABusiness
-
Govt not in the business of selling power stations, says RamaphosaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Sir Elton John blasts mother as 'sociopath'Lifestyle
-
Zendaya's gratitude listLifestyle
-
Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of showLifestyle
-
Prince estate slams team Trump for playing 'Purple Rain' at rallyLifestyle
-
Mac Miller: Accused pleads not guilty to providing counterfeit drugs to rapperLifestyle
-
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new US charges in groping caseLifestyle
-
Cuteness: Kim Kardashian reveals she was baptised along with her childrenLifestyle
-
Stormzy named next generation leader by 'TIME' magazineLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie tried to 'mend rift' between Brad Pitt and son MaddoxLifestyle
-
Tonga beat USA to end Rugby World Cup on a highSport
-
Bottas wins Japanese GP, Mercedes clinch record constructors' titleSport
-
14-man Ireland thrash Samoa to reach World Cup quarter-finalsSport
-
Maharaj, Philander forge record breaking partnership to stall India's chargeSport
-
Eliud Kipchoge busts 2-hour marathon barrierSport
-
Du Plessis 50 fails to keep Proteas out of Test troubleSport
Popular Topics
-
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon HagibisWorld
-
Wallabies overcome tough Georgia ahead of World Cup knockoutsSport
-
Scotland on the offensive over Typhoon cancellationsSport
-
South Africa 'almost there' as they await quarter-final - ErasmusSport
-
All Blacks deny special treatment after typhoon rowSport
-
Italy out as World Cup games called off for first time due to typhoonSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
-
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
-
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
-
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
-
CARTOON: Path of DespairLocal
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
Lesufi: Arts school embroiled in sexual misconduct claims not registered with GP
Speaking at the press briefing on the department’s readiness for the 2019 matric exams, Lesufi confirmed the head of the department had written to the Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy in Centurion to stop operating.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi says the well-known dance academy where allegations of sexual misconduct have emerged is registered with the North West department of education, not Gauteng.
Speaking at the press briefing on the department’s readiness for the 2019 matric exams, Lesufi confirmed the head of the department had written to the Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy in Centurion to stop operating.
On Friday, the department said the school which was founded by the famous dance personality, Tebogo Kgobokoe, had been operating illegally.
MEC @Lesufi on allegations of sexual harassment in a particular school and wishes all Grade 12 learners #NSCExams19 best of luck pic.twitter.com/V4KIVg0vH6— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) October 13, 2019
This follows accusations of sexual grooming at the institution in a Carte Blanche report which aired on Sunday, 6 October 2019.
In it some pupils detailed how they were allegedly assaulted by teachers at the dance school in 2018.
Lesufi has described the allegations as unfortunate.
“It is very unfortunate because this is a very important school. I really appreciate that the principal of the school is a very talented person, so we will find a way to assist them so that they can continue to provide that kind of service.”
LISTEN: A well-known dance academy is embroiled in accusations of sexual assault
Kgobokoe indicated that she would take legal action after many children have implicated her sister and brother-in-law in the sexual claims.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque
Timeline
-
Dance academy accused of sexual grooming was operating illegally – deptone day ago
-
Lesufi launches e-learning platform to prep learners for 4IRone day ago
-
Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy to close following sexual assault claims2 days ago
-
Lawyer of Sebokeng pupil accused of killing schoolmate hopes for school return4 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.