Lesufi: Arts school embroiled in sexual misconduct claims not registered with GP

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi says the well-known dance academy where allegations of sexual misconduct have emerged is registered with the North West department of education, not Gauteng.

Speaking at the press briefing on the department’s readiness for the 2019 matric exams, Lesufi confirmed the head of the department had written to the Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy in Centurion to stop operating.

On Friday, the department said the school which was founded by the famous dance personality, Tebogo Kgobokoe, had been operating illegally.

MEC @Lesufi on allegations of sexual harassment in a particular school and wishes all Grade 12 learners #NSCExams19 best of luck pic.twitter.com/V4KIVg0vH6 — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) October 13, 2019

This follows accusations of sexual grooming at the institution in a Carte Blanche report which aired on Sunday, 6 October 2019.

In it some pupils detailed how they were allegedly assaulted by teachers at the dance school in 2018.

Lesufi has described the allegations as unfortunate.

“It is very unfortunate because this is a very important school. I really appreciate that the principal of the school is a very talented person, so we will find a way to assist them so that they can continue to provide that kind of service.”

Kgobokoe indicated that she would take legal action after many children have implicated her sister and brother-in-law in the sexual claims.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque