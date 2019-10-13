View all in Latest
JMPD officer and 2 others killed in Vlakfontein tavern shooting

It’s believed an unknown number of suspects stormed the tavern on Saturday night and robbed customers of cellphones and money.

Picture: Freeimages
Picture: Freeimages
Jarita Kassen 57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – An off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer and two other people have been shot dead at a tavern in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg

It’s believed an unknown number of suspects stormed the tavern on Saturday night and robbed customers of cellphones and money.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

“The suspects shot six people in total. Two men, one being the off-duty officer, and one woman died on the scene. Three others, one woman and two men, were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. The officer was in his private clothes and did not have his service pistol with him.”

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, on civilian has died and five police officers have been injured in a car chase in Mfuleni.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when police were responding to a robbery in the area.

The police's Andre Traut says the injured officers are in hospital.

“The circumstances surrounding the culpable homicide are under investigation after a police vehicle was involved in an accident.”

