IFP mourns death of KZN councillor
Khayelihle Sithole (30) from Msinga was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Thursday moments after a mayoral event was held in his ward.
CAPE TOWN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Sunday said it was devastated following the murder of local councillor Khayelihle Sithole in the Mzinyathi District.
The 30-year-old from Msinga was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Thursday moments after a mayoral event was held in his ward. A community member was also gunned down.
No arrests were made and the motive for Sithole’s murder was unknown.
IFP KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli described the slain councillor as a hard worker and said the party was deeply affected by his death.
“The IFP is extremely worried at the continued killings of political office bearers in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, which generally go by unresolved. The slow pace by the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies to solve these killings is of serious concern,” Ntuli said in a statement.
He added: “We extend our deepest condolences to comrade Khaya’s family and friends, and the people of Msinga who have lost their servant leader. We call for calm and peace, and notwithstanding our concerns about the lethargic work of the SAPS, we expect the SAPS to move with speed to solve this killing and the many others which remain unresolved.”
An IFP leadership delegation was expected to visit the Sithole family on Monday morning.
