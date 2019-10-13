Cosatu wants govt to put stricter conditions for any Eskom bailout
Cosatu has called on government to fire the current Eskom board and its acting CEO Jabu Mabuza following the net loss of R21 billion the parastatal has suffered this year.
JOHANNESBURG –The Congress for South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it wants government to put stricter measures on any bailouts government intends to give to Eskom.
Cosatu has called on government to fire the current Eskom board and its acting chief executive officer (CEO) Jabu Mabuza following the net loss of R21 billion the parastatal has suffered this year.
The trade union federation says it will put pressure on its alliance partner, the African National Congress, to act.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to turn around the power utility seems to not have impressed Cosatu very much.
After the acting CEO, who is also the board chairman, reported to parliament that the power utility is on course to lose another R20 billion next year Cosatu wants him and the entire board sacked.
The federation's Michael Shingange says it's clear that they don't know what they're doing.
“This board was put together to try and arrest what is happening in the past. Our view is that nothing has changed.”
Shingange says they're going to pressure government to be stricter about future bailouts.
“In order for you to access this funding, [there are] conditions that are supposed to be met, which the board doesn’t seem to be capable of.”
Shinngange says if the anc government fails to act- they will be putting the entire future of the country at stake.
Popular in Local
-
Dlamini Zuma: Lack of skills & opportunities to blame for local govt corruption
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
'Stop contacting the minister', lawyers tell Mboweni’s alleged extortionist
-
DA, EFF call for action against Metsimaholo officials for ‘undermining council’
-
‘The days of vanguard politics are over’, says Mcebisi Jonas
-
Top CT school launches probe into sexual misconduct allegations against teacher
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.