2 people found dead in Nyanga home fire
Fire and rescue officials say the pair died in their house in the early hours of Sunday morning when the blaze ignited.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a fire that left two people dead in Nyanga township this weekend.
Fire and rescue officials say the pair died in their house in the early hours of Sunday morning when the blaze ignited.
The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are unknown.
Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said, “During operations firefighters came across two bodies, their gender and age unknown, in the dwelling. The fire was extinguished before 3:30am, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”
Popular in Local
-
VBS returns to haunt Malema through report linking his cousin to alleged fraud
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 12 October 2019
-
Police condemn the sharing of ‘confession’ video related to UKZN murder case
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
'Stop contacting the minister', lawyers tell Mboweni’s alleged extortionist
-
Dlamini Zuma: Lack of skills & opportunities to blame for local govt corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.