2 people found dead in Nyanga home fire

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a fire that left two people dead in Nyanga township this weekend.

Fire and rescue officials say the pair died in their house in the early hours of Sunday morning when the blaze ignited.

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are unknown.

Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said, “During operations firefighters came across two bodies, their gender and age unknown, in the dwelling. The fire was extinguished before 3:30am, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”