2 children amongst 8 killed in KZN accident
The two children, aged three and six, were killed when a sedan and SUV collided on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle.
JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) transport department has expressed condolences to the families of eight people who were killed in a road accident near Ladysmith on Saturday night.
A sedan and SUV collided on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle.
Two children aged three and six were also killed in the crash.
KZN'S transport MEC Bheki Ntuli said, “My worry is that when driving at a very high speed, when the accident happens by any chance you will kill an innocent person in other vehicles – which is what happened and all eight people died.”
