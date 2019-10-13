2 children amongst 8 killed in KZN accident

The two children, aged three and six, were killed when a sedan and SUV collided on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle.

JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) transport department has expressed condolences to the families of eight people who were killed in a road accident near Ladysmith on Saturday night.

KZN'S transport MEC Bheki Ntuli said, “My worry is that when driving at a very high speed, when the accident happens by any chance you will kill an innocent person in other vehicles – which is what happened and all eight people died.”