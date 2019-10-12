View all in Latest
Zendaya's gratitude list

Zendaya makes a list of things she's grateful for every day.

Actress Zendaya. Picture: @ Zendaya/Instagram.
Actress Zendaya. Picture: @ Zendaya/Instagram.
15 minutes ago

LONDON – Zendaya makes a list of things she's grateful for every day because it gives her "perspective".

TheEuphoria actress gains "perspective" by taking the time to reflect on all of the good things that have happened to her and what she is thankful for.

She said: "You can't have more if you don't appreciate what you've got.

"I believe in having a sense of gratitude. Every day, I list the things I am thankful for and take a moment to appreciate them. That helps put everything in perspective."

The 23-year-old star keeps a journal when she needs to "offload" and has learned to open up to people when something is bothering her.

Speaking in an interview with Britain's Glamour magazine, she said: "Talking is the best medicine.

"I used to bottle things up and they would fester inside and get worse.

"But I've learnt that the best thing for me to get through a stressful situation is just to call whoever I need to and say, 'Look, I just need you to listen right now.'

"I also keep a journal for whenever I feel like I need to offload."

But if she's still feeling stressed, Zendaya finds few things more relaxing than putting on her own make-up.

She said: "I find make-up therapeutic. If I'm stressed before a big event, I go and do my make-up.

"There's something about taking that time to just be yourself that is so relaxing.

"I also love a pamper day and I put on a Lancome Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Melting Mask, followed by serums and creams.

"It's so important to take care of yourself."

