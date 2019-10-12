US may impose more sanctions on individuals accused of corruption in SA
This week the US imposed sanctions on Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh and their associate businessman Salim Essa for their alleged involvement in corrupt activities in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – The United States (US) government says it will continue to impose significant sanctions on well-connected individuals who try to steal from countries.
US secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Sigal Mandelkar says the fact that they have not sanctioned any South African government officials connected to the Guptas does not mean they never will.
“If you look at the history of our programme you will see that we have done this time and again, and we think that it’s very important to do so.”
She's elaborated on the Guptas dodgy dealings in this country.
“So the Gupta family paid money to a South African government official in exchange for the appointment of other cronies.”
She has commended whistle blowers, non-governmental organisations's and investigative journalists for exposing the family's corrupt dealings.
