US may impose more sanctions on individuals accused of corruption in SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

US may impose more sanctions on individuals accused of corruption in SA

This week the US imposed sanctions on Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh and their associate businessman Salim Essa for their alleged involvement in corrupt activities in South Africa.

Salim Essa. Picture: www.infraco.co.za
Salim Essa. Picture: www.infraco.co.za
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The United States (US) government says it will continue to impose significant sanctions on well-connected individuals who try to steal from countries.

This week the US imposed sanctions on Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, and their associate businessman Salim Essa, for their alleged involvement in corrupt activities in South Africa.

US secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Sigal Mandelkar says the fact that they have not sanctioned any South African government officials connected to the Guptas does not mean they never will.

“If you look at the history of our programme you will see that we have done this time and again, and we think that it’s very important to do so.”

She's elaborated on the Guptas dodgy dealings in this country.

“So the Gupta family paid money to a South African government official in exchange for the appointment of other cronies.”

She has commended whistle blowers, non-governmental organisations's and investigative journalists for exposing the family's corrupt dealings.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA