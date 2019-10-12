UKZN student arrested after roommate’s body found near campus

The man was arrested this morning after smoke was seen coming from the bush where the victim’s body was later found.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering his roommate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week.

The man was arrested this morning after smoke was seen coming from the bush where the victim’s body was later found.

The 24-year-old went missing on Wednesday, which prompted the victim's girlfriend to report the matter to police.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the suspect was spotted emerging from a nearby bush by security personnel.

“In the early hours of this morning the security personnel at the campus saw smoke from the bushes and saw the suspect also coming from the bushes. He was arrested, and upon further investigation the body of the deceased was found lying burning in the bushes.”