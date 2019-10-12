Top CT school launches probe into sexual misconduct allegations against teacher
In a short statement released on Friday, the principal at the Bishops Diocesan College confirmed the school is investigating allegations that there has been serious misconduct by one of its teachers.
CAPE TOWN – A probe into allegations of sexual misconduct at a top private Cape Town school for boys is underway after a female teacher was accused of being involved in inappropriate sexual behaviour with a learner at the school.
He says the school has taken this matter extremely seriously.
The educator has since resigned.
In another incident in Orania in the Northern Cape late last month, a male student teacher was arrested on charges of statutory rape.
The principal of the school where the accused worked was informed about the allegations when police approached the school to investigate a case of child molestation against a teacher.
The man is currently out on bail of R5,000.
