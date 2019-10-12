‘The days of vanguard politics are over’, says Mcebisi Jonas

The former deputy finance minister says the country needs to think differently about building its institutions, and criticized what he calls economic inertia and the lack of intellectual capacity in the public service.

Jonas was speaking at the opening of former president Kgalema Motlanthe's inclusive growth forum in the Drakensberg, in KwaZulu-Natal.

He says the country needs to think differently about building its institutions, adding that the days of vanguard politics are over.

“The state could not have been captured if the ruling party had not been captured in the first instance. Secondly, I don’t think that rigidity could drive potential allies away.”