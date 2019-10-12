Sebokeng high school stabbing victim laid to rest
Tshepo Mphehlo (14) was attacked with a pair of scissors by a fellow learner (15) at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday in full view of his classmates.
JOHANNESBURG - A Sebokeng high school pupil who was stabbed to death by a classmate this week was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon.
Tshepo Mphehlo (14) was attacked with a pair of scissors by a fellow learner (15) at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday in full view of his classmates. It’s understood they were waiting for a teacher to arrive when the incident occurred.
The pupil who allegedly stabbed Mphehlo was arrested and later released into the care of his parents after the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn.
'ACCIDENT'
On Tuesday, the boy's father told Eyewitness News that he believed the stabbing was an accident but that his family accepted responsibility.
He said he rushed to his son’s school after receiving an emergency call about a fight.
When he got there, there were no paramedics insight and frantic efforts were underway to save the life of the teenager his son was accused of stabbing.
The father said he understood the seriousness of what happened: “This is painful, but the law must take its course because he has done it but it’s very very painful.”
He said even those who witnessed the incident thought the two boys, described as close friends, were playing.
The father said the teenagers grew up together and their families knew each other well.
Over this past week stabbing incidents were reported at schools in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
Popular in Local
-
Mboweni threatens to lay charges against alleged extortionist
-
UKZN student arrested after roommate’s body found near campus
-
Top CT school launches probe into sexual misconduct allegations against teacher
-
Buying Eskom makes no investment sense for private business, says Alec Erwin
-
Reputational harm goes hand-in-hand with being charged, court tells Zuma
-
‘The days of vanguard politics are over’, says Mcebisi Jonas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.