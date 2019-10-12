Sebokeng high school stabbing victim laid to rest

Tshepo Mphehlo (14) was attacked with a pair of scissors by a fellow learner (15) at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday in full view of his classmates.

JOHANNESBURG - A Sebokeng high school pupil who was stabbed to death by a classmate this week was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon.

Tshepo Mphehlo (14) was attacked with a pair of scissors by a fellow learner (15) at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday in full view of his classmates. It’s understood they were waiting for a teacher to arrive when the incident occurred.

The pupil who allegedly stabbed Mphehlo was arrested and later released into the care of his parents after the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn.

'ACCIDENT'

On Tuesday, the boy's father told Eyewitness News that he believed the stabbing was an accident but that his family accepted responsibility.

He said he rushed to his son’s school after receiving an emergency call about a fight.

When he got there, there were no paramedics insight and frantic efforts were underway to save the life of the teenager his son was accused of stabbing.

The father said he understood the seriousness of what happened: “This is painful, but the law must take its course because he has done it but it’s very very painful.”

He said even those who witnessed the incident thought the two boys, described as close friends, were playing.

The father said the teenagers grew up together and their families knew each other well.

Over this past week stabbing incidents were reported at schools in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.