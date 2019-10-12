SA govt officials connected to the Guptas not immune from US sanctions

-
Motorists urged to avoid N3 near Hilton on Sunday due to temporary closureLocal
-
Petrol bombs thrown inside Hong Kong metro station, says governmentWorld
-
Eliud Kipchoge busts 2-hour marathon barrierSport
-
Motlanthe foundation aims to support strengthening local govt and economiesLocal
-
Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundredWorld
-
New GP economics MEC ready to hit the ground runningLocal
-
Motorists urged to avoid N3 near Hilton on Sunday due to temporary closureLocal
-
Motlanthe foundation aims to support strengthening local govt and economiesLocal
-
New GP economics MEC ready to hit the ground runningLocal
-
Du Plessis 50 fails to keep Proteas out of Test troubleSport
-
‘The days of vanguard politics are over’, says Mcebisi JonasLocal
-
Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of showLifestyle
Popular Topics
-
DA welcomes court decision on Zuma corruption trialPolitics
-
Reputational harm goes hand-in-hand with being charged, court tells ZumaPolitics
-
Madikizela: DA delegates won't be forced to vote for particular chair candidatePolitics
-
Ramokgopa to be redeployed at national level?Politics
-
Gauteng ANC welcomes Morakane Mosupyoe’s appointment to Makhura CabinetPolitics
-
Zandile Gumede cleared of deliberately breaching bail conditionsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Pressure on Mboweni to shape economic message for SAOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Helen Zille exaggerates the DA’s importanceOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: World Cup reminds South Africans that sport is still dividedOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: South Africa’s future lies in AfricaOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The pervasive anxiety of catsOpinion
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: It is okay for students to sleepOpinion
-
SAA denies fake plane parts claims after Mango flight's air turn-backBusiness
-
Denel winds up AerostructuresBusiness
-
Eskom challenges latest power tariff decision in courtBusiness
-
Judge Tolmay adamant about getting Dudu Myeni case under wayBusiness
-
Survé raids: Gordhan denies links to FSCABusiness
-
Govt not in the business of selling power stations, says RamaphosaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Prince estate slams team Trump for playing 'Purple Rain' at rallyLifestyle
-
Mac Miller: Accused pleads not guilty to providing counterfeit drugs to rapperLifestyle
-
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new US charges in groping caseLifestyle
-
Cuteness: Kim Kardashian reveals she was baptised along with her childrenLifestyle
-
Stormzy named next generation leader by 'TIME' magazineLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie tried to 'mend rift' between Brad Pitt and son MaddoxLifestyle
-
Ed Sheeran teams up with Prince Harry for World Mental Health Day videoLifestyle
-
Singapore to become first country to ban ads for very sugary drinksWorld
-
Should mental health patients be referred to traditional healers?Lifestyle
-
Du Plessis 50 fails to keep Proteas out of Test troubleSport
-
Kenya's Kipchoge starts race to bust two-hour marathon barrierSport
-
Federer loses cool and follows Djokovic out of ShanghaiSport
-
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon HagibisWorld
-
Winger Josiah Twum-Boafo starts for Kings against UlsterSport
-
Nike's groundbreaking Oregon Project wound up in disgraceSport
Popular Topics
-
Wallabies overcome tough Georgia ahead of World Cup knockoutsSport
-
Scotland on the offensive over Typhoon cancellationsSport
-
South Africa 'almost there' as they await quarter-final - ErasmusSport
-
All Blacks deny special treatment after typhoon rowSport
-
Italy out as World Cup games called off for first time due to typhoonSport
-
England v France, New Zealand v Italy World Cup games cancelled over typhoonSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
-
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
-
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
-
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
-
CARTOON: Path of DespairLocal
- Sat
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
SA govt officials connected to the Guptas not immune from US sanctions
This comes after the US imposed sanctions on Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for their involvement in corruption in this country.
JOHANNESBURG – The United States (US) government says it will not hesitate to act against south African government officials who have been found to be involved in corrupt networks.
This comes after the US imposed sanctions on Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh – and their associate businessman Salim Essa – for their involvement in corruption in this country.
The Guptas have been accused of benefiting from the looting of state-owned enterprises in the country with the help of former President Jacob Zuma and his son, Duduzane.
US secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Sigal Mandelkar says they have seen in their investigations that going after individual accused of corruption and their companies has achieved results.
“Not only does it cut off their ability to access the financial system in wide regard, not only does it block their assets – but it shows to those facilitators and government officials that they are often working with that there are real and serious costs to continuing to engage in such behaviour.”
She says they will also not hesitate to go after companies who are facilitating corrupt activities.
Mandelkar says the sanctions demonstrates the US government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the rule of law and accountability in South Africa.
SIGNIFICANT CORRUPTION NETWORK
The US Treasury office of foreign assets control described the Gupta family's business practices in South Africa as a significant corruption network.
They have been blacklisted for alleged overpayment of government contracts, bribery, and other corrupt acts to "fund political contributions and influence government actions".
The US said the sanctions demonstrated that country's unwavering commitment to supporting the rule of law and accountability.
Acting US Ambassador to South Africa David Young: "The United States today imposed financial sanctions and travel restrictions on the three Gupta brothers and Salim Essa. What this means practically [is that] the four individuals are prohibited from travelling to the United States, the United States government can now seize any of their property that's held in the United States."
The controversial Gupta family left the country under a cloud after being accused of being architects of state capture during President Jacob Zuma's tenure.
Timeline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.