Petrol bombs thrown inside Hong Kong metro station, says government

Hong Kong’s metro has borne the brunt of protests, with stations torched and trashed, and only returned to normal operations on Friday after being completely shut down.

HONG KONG - Petrol bombs were thrown inside a Hong Kong metro station on Saturday but no one was injured, the government said, as pro-democracy protesters angry at what they believe is Beijing’s tightening grip on the city took to the streets again.

“Police warn the rioters to stop all illegal acts immediately. We express condemnation against all violent acts and will investigate into the case thoroughly,” the government said in a statement.

The Kowloon Tong metro station was seriously damaged in the attack, it said.

METRO CLOSES EARLY AMID ONGOING PROTESTS

Hong Kong’s metro rail system will shut early again on Thursday to allow time to repair damaged facilities, its operator said as the city braced for more anti-government demonstrations after a string of violent protests in the Asian financial hub.

MTR Corp, whose network carries about 5 million passengers a day, said a line servicing a densely populated area in the city’s New Territories would not operate and all lines would close by 9pm, more than three hours earlier than normal.

The usually efficient service was forced to shut down after arson attacks on Friday night, paralyzing transportation across the Chinese-ruled city. It has operated only partially since.

The closures also come ahead of more protests on Thursday and others planned for the rest of the week.

The unrest started more than four months ago in what began as opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but has since widened into a pro-democracy movement amid fears that China is encroaching on Hong Kong’s freedoms.