One killed in Japan as typhoon approaches, over a million advised to evacuate

Motorists urged to avoid N3 near Hilton on Sunday due to temporary closure
Petrol bombs thrown inside Hong Kong metro station, says government
Eliud Kipchoge busts 2-hour marathon barrier
Motlanthe foundation aims to support strengthening local govt and economies
Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred
New GP economics MEC ready to hit the ground running
Du Plessis 50 fails to keep Proteas out of Test trouble
'The days of vanguard politics are over', says Mcebisi Jonas
Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of show
DA welcomes court decision on Zuma corruption trial
Reputational harm goes hand-in-hand with being charged, court tells Zuma
Madikizela: DA delegates won't be forced to vote for particular chair candidate
Ramokgopa to be redeployed at national level?
Gauteng ANC welcomes Morakane Mosupyoe's appointment to Makhura Cabinet
Zandile Gumede cleared of deliberately breaching bail conditions
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Pressure on Mboweni to shape economic message for SA
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Helen Zille exaggerates the DA's importance
ANALYSIS: World Cup reminds South Africans that sport is still divided
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: South Africa's future lies in Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The pervasive anxiety of cats
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: It is okay for students to sleep
SAA denies fake plane parts claims after Mango flight's air turn-back
Denel winds up Aerostructures
Eskom challenges latest power tariff decision in court
Judge Tolmay adamant about getting Dudu Myeni case under way
Survé raids: Gordhan denies links to FSCA
Govt not in the business of selling power stations, says Ramaphosa
Prince estate slams team Trump for playing 'Purple Rain' at rally
Mac Miller: Accused pleads not guilty to providing counterfeit drugs to rapper
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new US charges in groping case
Cuteness: Kim Kardashian reveals she was baptised along with her children
Stormzy named next generation leader by 'TIME' magazine
Angelina Jolie tried to 'mend rift' between Brad Pitt and son Maddox
Ed Sheeran teams up with Prince Harry for World Mental Health Day video
Singapore to become first country to ban ads for very sugary drinks
Should mental health patients be referred to traditional healers?
Du Plessis 50 fails to keep Proteas out of Test trouble
Kenya's Kipchoge starts race to bust two-hour marathon barrier
Federer loses cool and follows Djokovic out of Shanghai
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis
Winger Josiah Twum-Boafo starts for Kings against Ulster
Nike's groundbreaking Oregon Project wound up in disgrace
Wallabies overcome tough Georgia ahead of World Cup knockouts
Scotland on the offensive over Typhoon cancellations
South Africa 'almost there' as they await quarter-final - Erasmus
All Blacks deny special treatment after typhoon row
Italy out as World Cup games called off for first time due to typhoon
England v France, New Zealand v Italy World Cup games cancelled over typhoon
CARTOON: SuperHelen
CARTOON: Bunny Bones
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
CARTOON: The future of the climate?
CARTOON: Sin Bin Offence
CARTOON: The Prying Eye
CARTOON: Fantasy World
CARTOON: Path of Despair
One killed in Japan as typhoon approaches, over a million advised to evacuate
According to public broadcaster NHK a man in his forties was killed in an overturned car early on Saturday in Chiba prefecture east of Tokyo, where high winds were reported.
TOKYO – One man died and more than a million in Japan were advised to evacuate as a powerful typhoon was set to make landfall late on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years.
A man in his forties was killed in an overturned car early on Saturday in Chiba prefecture east of Tokyo, where high winds were reported, according to public broadcaster NHK. Four people were injured, also in Chiba, as winds blew roofs off several houses.
A number of municipal governments issued evacuation advisories to areas particularly at risk of floods and landslides, including some in the most populous greater Tokyo region, NHK said.
Typhoon Hagibis, which means “speed” in the Philippine language Tagalog, is due to make landfall on Japan’s main island of Honshu late on Saturday, a month after one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent years destroyed or damaged 30,000 houses and caused extensive power outages.
More than 16,000 households have lost power, including 7,200 in Chiba, which was hit hard by typhoon Faxai a month ago, the industry ministry said.
The Defense Ministry set up a new Twitter account to disseminate information on disaster relief efforts.
Stores, factories and subway systems have been shut down as a precaution, while Japanese Formula One Grand Prix organizers cancelled all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday.
Two matches of the Rugby World Cup due to be played on Saturday were also cancelled.
More than 1,600 flights have been cancelled. Narita international airport near Tokyo stopped accepting flights from 11 am (2 am GMT) as trains connecting to cities were suspended.
Storm surges continue to hit the Pacific coast of Honshu on Saturday and Sunday, as are torrential rain, causing floods and landslides.
Typhoon Ida, known as the “Kanogawa Typhoon” in Japanese, killed more than 1,000 people in 1958.
