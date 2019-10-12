New GP economics MEC ready to hit the ground running

Morakane Mosupyoe replaces Kgosientsho Rampkgopa after the ANC NEC demanded that the province comply with the party's gender parity policy.

JOHANNESBURG – The new Gauteng MEC for economic development Morakane Mosupyoe has taken her oath of office after the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) demanded that the province comply with the party's gender parity policy.

Premier David Makhura says Mosupyoe is ready to hit the ground running.

The MEC, who succeeds Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is a member of the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) and the party's provincial working committee.

She was the first female speaker of the City of Tshwane until 2016 when the ANC lost elections and the City and she has served as member of mayoral committee (MMC) for health and social development.

Before becoming MEC she was chairperson of the social development portfolio committee at the Gauteng provincial legislature.

PEC spokesperson Bones Modise said the party has no doubt that Mosupyoe will hit the ground running.

“If it was just a gender parity appointment the premier would have long made that decision to remove and replace. The ANC, together with the premier of the province, have been in extensive engagement around this thing.”

Premier Makhura says the new MEC will build on the foundations laid by Ramokgopa.