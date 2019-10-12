Motorists urged to avoid N3 near Hilton on Sunday due to temporary closure
The temporary closure will be between 8am and 12pm in the Hilton area as Eskom will be installing a high-voltage electricity cable over the route.
JOHANNESBURG – The N3 toll concession says the N3 between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be closed on Sunday due maintenance.
Eskom will be installing a high-voltage electricity cable over the route.
The temporary closure will be between 8am and 12pm in the Hilton area.
The concession's Con Roux has urged motorists to use alternative routes.
“Light motor vehicles will be diverted off the N3 through the village of Hilton and heavy motor vehicles will be stacked on scene. So, just an advisory to motorists just to avoid that area just to avoid any possible delays.”
