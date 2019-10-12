Motlanthe foundation aims to support strengthening local govt and economies
Peruvian academic Hernando de Soto who was the keynote speaker at the foundation's second inclusive growth forum says corruption must be dealt with as part of reinventing local economies.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Kgalema Motlanthe says the inclusive growth forum organised by his foundation will attempt to develop solutions to strengthen local government and economies.
The gathering, which is in its second year, includes the involvement of high-profile intellectuals, private and public sector individuals.
Peruvian academic Hernando de Soto who was the keynote speaker says corruption must be dealt with as part of reinventing local economies.
“We are met with the issues of corruption, migration, poverty, inequality, unemployment. I could have been in Latin America, in the Middle-East, Asia. We have got that problem, and it’s even also a European problem.”
