Maimane can only be removed if party members vote him out, says Madikizela

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela was responding to the calls for party leader Mmusi Maimane to step down.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says only the DA’s elective congress can vote a leader out.

Madikizela was responding to the calls for party leader Mmusi Maimane to step down.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane may be feeling the heat as the calls for him step down grow louder.

But at least the provincial leader has his back.

Madikizela says Maimane can only be removed by DA members who vote him out.

“The federal council will take a decision as to what is the best way forward. My view is that I believe that leaders are elected by a congress, and it is the congress that must un-elect them.”

The party will vote in the coming weeks for a new federal council chairperson

Atholl Trolip, DA MPs Mike Waters and Thomas Walters and former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille are all contesting the position.