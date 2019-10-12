View all in Latest
Dlamini Zuma: Lack of skills & opportunities to blame for local govt corruption

The minister said failures of local government were an indictment on all spheres of governance.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma addressing the second installment of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Inclusive Growth Forum gathering in Drakensberg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, on 12 October 2019. Picture: @NationalCoGTA/Twitter.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma addressing the second installment of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Inclusive Growth Forum gathering in Drakensberg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, on 12 October 2019. Picture: @NationalCoGTA/Twitter.
59 minutes ago

DRAKENSBERG - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Saturday blamed corruption and infighting in municipalities on the lack of skills and opportunities in local government.

“When you have a situation like that it creates problems and it encourages corruption or infighting [in municipalities], that’s why councillors get killed,” Dlamini Zuma said.

She addressed the second installment of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Inclusive Growth Forum gathering in Drakensberg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, where the country’s leading thought leaders, business and government officials discussed local government and its economics.

Dlamini Zuma explained that the lack of investment in small to medium-size enterprises in municipalities was not only hampering their economic growth but also led to malfeasance and instability.

She added that the failures of local government were an indictment on all spheres of governance.

ERWIN SPEAKS OUT AGAINST ESKOM PRIVATISATION

Meanwhile, former public enterprises minister Alec Erwin spoken out against the privatisation of Eskom at the forum, saying the purchase of Eskom would not make investment sense for private business.

He said even globally, there were no major energy systems being bought by the private sector due to several factors that included the maximum 60-year life span of major energy systems.

“An energy plant has a life of 60 years, maybe more, it’s not possible that in a modern, capitalist, market-based system, socialist based mixed system like China – nobody can predict for 60 years,” Erwin said.

