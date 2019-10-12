7 suspects caught red handed in failed EC post office robbery

The group was caught trying to break into a Butterworth post office using crowbars and grinders.

CAPE TOWN – Seven suspects have been arrested after a foiled robbery at a post office in Butterworth.

The attempted robbery occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana says officers acted on a tip-off to make the arrests.

“Upon observation they discovered a number of suspects were involved and were already busy breaking into the post office. After realising that they were being followed by the police, the suspects tried to escape but were arrested.”

A firearm, ammunition, industrial grinders, crowbars and two vehicles were confiscated.

#sapsEC An integrated force of Police units led by Crime Intelligence arrested seven suspects today, 11 October 2019 at about 03:00 in the early morning, at the Post Office in Ngqamakwe, Butterworth. NP https://t.co/Yle3i6Xp9O pic.twitter.com/0J1YdUy6TS — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 11, 2019

The suspects are expected to appear in the Ngqamakwe Magistrates court on Monday.