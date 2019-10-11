View all in Latest
Court: Zuma corruption trial will go ahead

Former President Jacob Zuma faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed Jacob Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution with costs.

Earlier this year, the former president, who faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal, argued in court why he wanted his case to be struck off the roll.

WATCH: Zuma in court for corruption case

Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni read the order for the trial on Friday morning: “The application brought by Jacob Zuma is dismissed with costs.”

Next week Tuesday has already been set for the trial to commence. If this 14-year-old matter is anything to go by, Zuma will use all the legal options possible to avoid standing trial. Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has welcomed the court ruling as “excellent news”.

However, Black First Land First (BLF) said Zuma was being victimised. BLF president Andile Mngxitama spoke to Eyewitness News after court proceedings.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

