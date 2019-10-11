Court: Zuma corruption trial will go ahead

Former President Jacob Zuma faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed Jacob Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution with costs.

Earlier this year, the former president, who faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal, argued in court why he wanted his case to be struck off the roll.

WATCH: Zuma in court for corruption case

Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni read the order for the trial on Friday morning: “The application brought by Jacob Zuma is dismissed with costs.”

Next week Tuesday has already been set for the trial to commence. If this 14-year-old matter is anything to go by, Zuma will use all the legal options possible to avoid standing trial. Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has welcomed the court ruling as “excellent news”.

Moe excellent news! #JacobZuma's day in court has arrived. Trial starting on 15 Oct. #NoMoreDelays #JusticeBeingRestored

LIVE | Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution application dismissed via @News24 https://t.co/jLKC9N3YXM pic.twitter.com/4ZK9cVEhTB — OUTA (@OUTASA) October 11, 2019

However, Black First Land First (BLF) said Zuma was being victimised. BLF president Andile Mngxitama spoke to Eyewitness News after court proceedings.