Zuma partly to blame for delays in corruption case, says court

Earlier on Friday, the court dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application for the case to be struck off the roll meaning his trial is expected to start next week Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has poured cold water on former President Jacob Zuma's claims that the unreasonable delays in getting his corruption case to trial had disadvantaged him, saying he was partly to blame for the delays.

He argued he must be let off the hook permanently because the charges were politically motivated, and he'd been prejudiced by the delays in getting the case to trial.

Zuma faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

The first thing Zuma’s lawyers did when they argued for his corruption case to be dismissed was to portray the former president as a victim of what they called mob justice by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

They argued he was treated inhumanly and outside the bounds of the Constitution.

And they based this entire argument on what they called unreasonable delays to get the case to trial, saying the delays had prejudiced Zuma and made his name synonymous with corruption.

But the Pietermaritzburg High Court said Zuma, just like the NPA, could not term the whole period from 2009 to 2019 as unreasonable because they were complicit in the delays.

They both opposed the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application to overturn the decision of then-NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe to drop the charges against the former president.

