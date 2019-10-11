Zuma partly to blame for delays in corruption case, says court
Earlier on Friday, the court dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application for the case to be struck off the roll meaning his trial is expected to start next week Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has poured cold water on former President Jacob Zuma's claims that the unreasonable delays in getting his corruption case to trial had disadvantaged him, saying he was partly to blame for the delays.
Earlier on Friday, the court dismissed Zuma's application for the case to be struck off the roll, meaning that his trial is expected to start next week Tuesday.
He argued he must be let off the hook permanently because the charges were politically motivated, and he'd been prejudiced by the delays in getting the case to trial.
Zuma faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.
The first thing Zuma’s lawyers did when they argued for his corruption case to be dismissed was to portray the former president as a victim of what they called mob justice by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
They argued he was treated inhumanly and outside the bounds of the Constitution.
And they based this entire argument on what they called unreasonable delays to get the case to trial, saying the delays had prejudiced Zuma and made his name synonymous with corruption.
But the Pietermaritzburg High Court said Zuma, just like the NPA, could not term the whole period from 2009 to 2019 as unreasonable because they were complicit in the delays.
They both opposed the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application to overturn the decision of then-NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe to drop the charges against the former president.
WATCH: Court rules that Jacob Zuma must stand trial for corruption
Popular in Politics
-
Ramokgopa out of Gauteng Cabinet to make way for female MEC
-
Zandile Gumede due in Durban court after raids
-
We're with you in spirit, Baba: Zuma supporters say they won't go to court
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Will Jacob Zuma's corruption case be dismissed or will he face the music?
-
Gordhan hits back at Survé, tells him to produce proof of claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.