Gumede still gunning for eThekwini chair post amid corruption charges, raids

Zandile Gumede is still keen to become African National Congress’ chairperson in eThekwini for a second term.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on Thursday said she was not deterred after her homes were raided by the Hawks.

Gumede is still keen to become African National Congress’ (ANC) chairperson in the metro for a second term.

This is according to her spokesperson Mzomuhle Dube, who said Gumede was being harassed by senior ANC politicians, including national executive committee member Bheki Cele because she is a strong woman.

On Thursday, the Hawks conducted raids at Gumede’s houses and those of her co-accused in her corruption case.

They seized assets totalling over R51 million.

Dube said as ANC branches in eThekwini prepared for their annual general meetings in the build-up to the region's elective conference, Gumede’s chances of being re-elected as regional chairperson had increased.

“Whatever happened, people will always support her.”

Dube claimed Thursday’s raids were choreographed by the state in partnership with ANC politicians who opposed Gumede’s re-election.

WATCH: Gumede on raids: I’m still waiting for official word

He said the raids were a form of harassment, but the Hawks denied this.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “I don’t know where the harassment comes from. We’re not into politics. Our jobs deal with criminal cases.”

Gumede and 15 other people face charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering linked to unlawful contracts in eThekwini which paid out over R230 million.

The accused are all due in court next January.