Zandile Gumede due in Durban court after raids

JOHANNESBURG - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was instructed to present herself to the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon following a raid on her property.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on Thursday seized assets from Gumede’s Mhlanga residence, which she listed as her residential address while negotiating her bail conditions, however, she was not there.

Her spokesperson Mzomuhle Dube said Gumede was instructed on Thursday to present herself to court to clarify some issues regarding a Hawks raid.

“She has not received a warrant of arrest. She is not in contempt of court and has not violated any bail conditions. If she attends court today, it’s to clarify information as she had provided all her addresses and other information.”

Gumede is accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a 2016 waste collection tender worth more than R200 million.

Meanwhile, Dube has revealed that despite the raids and corruption charges, Gumede was still keen to become African National Congress’ (ANC) chairperson in the metro for a second term.

Dube said as ANC branches in eThekwini prepared for their annual general meetings in the build-up to the region's elective conference, Gumede’s chances of being re-elected as regional chairperson had increased.

“Whatever happened, people will always support her.”

Dube claimed Thursday’s raids were choreographed by the state in partnership with ANC politicians who opposed Gumede’s re-election.

