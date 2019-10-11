Zandile Gumede cleared of deliberately breaching bail conditions

The Durban Commercial Crimes Court heard that Gumede had informed her attorney Bulelani Mazomba that she had changed addresses and had expected him to communicate with the investigating officer.

DURBAN - The Durban Commercial Crimes Court has found that axed eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede breached her bail conditions.

However, she will not face any penalties as the court cleared her of deliberately breaking the law.

Gumede is now expected to appear in court next January on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering, subject to her not violating her bail conditions.

The former eThekwini mayor was instructed to present herself in court on Friday afternoon following Thursday's raids by the Hawks and the NPA's Assets Forfeiture Unit.

The State found Gumede had changed her residential address without informing the investigating officer, which she was supposed to do, according to her bail conditions.

The court heard this afternoon that Gumede had informed her attorney Bulelani Mazomba that she had changed addresses and had expected him to communicate with the investigating officer.

In an affidavit read out in court, Mazomba took responsibility for the investigating officer not knowing about the change of address.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo cleared Gumede of deliberately contravening her bail conditions.