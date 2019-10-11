Winger Josiah Twum-Boafo starts for Kings against Ulster

The 22-year-old made his PRO14 and Kings debut off the bench in the side’s last week match against Munster.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings winger, Josiah Twum-Boafo, will earn his first starting berth for the side when they take on Ulster Rugby in a PRO14 round three clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old made his PRO14 and Kings debut off the bench in the side’s last week match against Munster.

The former Grey High School and Nelson Mandela University player replaces Andell Loubser in the only change from last the backline that did duty last weekend.

“Josiah did well in the warm-up matches and he took his opportunity last weekend when he came onto the field. Unfortunately, long-term injuries have affected some of our other wings like Yaw Penxe, but we certainly have two very good young wings in Josiah and Christopher Hollis, who is unfortunate to lose out on selection this week," said interim head coach, Robbi Kempson.

“We are very comfortable with Josiah and are confident that he can make the step up. That is why he is now in the starting XV. We want consistency, and we want momentum, as well, regarding the team that we have selected. I thought the forwards have done exceptionally well, they’ve put their hands up but have not gotten the rub of the green."

Kings: 15 Masixole Banda, 14 Josiah Twum-Boafo, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 JT Jackson, 11 Courtney Winnaar, 10 Demetri Catrakilis, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Tienie Burger, 6 Lusanda Badiyana (captain), 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Replacements: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Pieter Scholtz, 19 JC Astle, 20 Bobby de Wee, 21 Josh Allderman, 22 Sibusiso Sithole, 23 Elrigh Louw