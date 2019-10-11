Will Jacob Zuma's corruption case be dismissed or will he face the music?

The Pietermaritzburg High Court will deliver judgment in his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to know on Friday if his corruption case will be dismissed or if he will be prosecuted.

Earlier this year, the former president, who faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal, argued in court why he wanted his case to be struck off the roll.

Zuma’s lawyers are convinced this case is an intersection of law and politics.

They argued the case was politically motivated and that there were unreasonable delays in getting it to trial which have prejudiced the former president and made him a victim of reputational damage.

But the State argued that reasons for the decision to prosecute the former president did not matter, even if they were political, saying that did not change the fact that Zuma had a case to answer.

It also argued that Zuma’s "Stalingrad approach" was partly to blame for the trial delays.

Zuma will find out on Friday if he managed to prove to the court the exceptional circumstances to be permanently let off the hook.