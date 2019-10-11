We won't allow the 2019 NSC exams to be compromised, warns Umalusi
On Thursday, Umalusi announced that despite challenges in some provinces, it was all systems go.
JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance body Umalsi has warned that punitive measures will be taken against those found compromising the integrity of the 2019 National Senior Certificate exams.
Nearly 80,000 candidates will sit for the 2019 final exams.
Umalusi Chief Executive Officer Mafu Rakometsi said several measures were put in place to curb incidents of cheating and group copying as the class of 2019 prepared to sit for the national senior certificate exams.
“So, there are checks and balances in the system to ensure the credibility of the system," he said.
Rakometsi said markers and invigilators have also been vigorously trained to ensure that the integrity of the exams would not be compromised.
“People have been trained, people know the environment in which examinations have been written," he added.
Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the final matric results within the first week of 2020.
