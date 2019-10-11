We're with you in spirit Baba: Zuma supporters say they won't go court

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

We're with you in spirit Baba: Zuma supporters say they won't go court

Jacob Zuma, who is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal, will find out if his corruption case will be dismissed.

FILE: Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 27 July 2018. Picture: Babalo Ndenze/EWN
FILE: Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 27 July 2018. Picture: Babalo Ndenze/EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma’s supporters say while there won’t gather outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday, they would be with him in spirit.

Zuma, who is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion rand arms deal, will find out if his corruption case will be dismissed.

Earlier this year he argued for a permanent stay of prosecution, saying the case was politically motivated and that the unreasonable delays in getting to trial have prejudiced him.

Every time Zuma appeared in court arguing for his case to be struck off the roll, his supporters were right beside him.

But this time, march organisers have told Eyewitness News there won’t be much activity outside court because they were informed of the judgment too late and were not able to arrange buses to transport his supporters to court.

They are, however, confident that the former president will be let off the hook.

Zuma will find out if he did enough to convince the court that the State has no case against him. Next Tuesday has already been set as the start of the corruption trial if the matter goes ahead.

From the archives: Zuma supporters: Zuma is innocent until proven guilty

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA