We're with you in spirit Baba: Zuma supporters say they won't go court

Jacob Zuma, who is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal, will find out if his corruption case will be dismissed.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma’s supporters say while there won’t gather outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday, they would be with him in spirit.

Zuma, who is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion rand arms deal, will find out if his corruption case will be dismissed.

Earlier this year he argued for a permanent stay of prosecution, saying the case was politically motivated and that the unreasonable delays in getting to trial have prejudiced him.

Every time Zuma appeared in court arguing for his case to be struck off the roll, his supporters were right beside him.

But this time, march organisers have told Eyewitness News there won’t be much activity outside court because they were informed of the judgment too late and were not able to arrange buses to transport his supporters to court.

They are, however, confident that the former president will be let off the hook.

Zuma will find out if he did enough to convince the court that the State has no case against him. Next Tuesday has already been set as the start of the corruption trial if the matter goes ahead.

