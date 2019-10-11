UN Refugee Agency has obligation to help foreign nationals, says lawyer
The Western Cape Refugee and Migrant Forum believe resettlement is not a practical solution, but immigration lawyer Craig Smith supports the sit-in.
CAPE TOWN - There's been mixed reaction to a sit-in protest staged by foreign nationals at the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency offices in Cape Town this week.
The protesters are demanding the UN help them to leave South Africa as they fear xenophobic violence.
The Western Cape Refugee and Migrant Forum believe resettlement is not a practical solution, but immigration lawyer Craig Smith supported the sit-in.
He said the UN Refugee Agency and government have an agreement around refugees.
Smith said in this case, the agency did have an obligation to assist with solutions and resettlement.
“They sit with the difficulty that is an exceptional situation as opposed to one of the more applications that are simply granted as a course. So, they, in turn, have to find feeding countries in a place of safety.”
He said the Department of Home Affairs and the agency had failed the protesters and must make good in correcting the wrongs of the past by banning xenophobia as hate speech.
Smith suggested a task team be established: “Set up some sort of task team to ensure that these people who are sitting in no man's land are suitably vetted and adjudicated.”
The immigration lawyer added this should cost the government as it would be something the agency would deal with.
Popular in Local
-
SA issues mutual legal assistance requests to 8 countries over Guptas, Essa case
-
Judge Tolmay adamant about getting Dudu Myeni case under way
-
We're with you in spirit, Baba: Zuma supporters say they won't go to court
-
Zandile Gumede due in Durban court after raids
-
Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy to close following sexual assault claims
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.