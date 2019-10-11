Trump joins video streaming platform Twitch for re-election campaign
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has joined Amazon Inc’s Twitch, his verified account on the video game live-streaming platform showed in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.
A message about Trump's rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota figures on his channel www.twitch.tv/donaldtrump, which garnered more than 7,000 followers by Friday. With 15 million users, the platform is primarily a gaming site but also has channels on sports, music and politics.
US presidential election candidate Bernie Sanders and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the video streaming platform earlier this year.
Trump has been an active user of Twitter Inc, with more than 65 million followers of his posts on new tariffs in the US-China trade war and other political decisions.
WATCH: US President Trump in MinneapolisWatch live video from DonaldTrump on www.twitch.tv
