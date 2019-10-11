Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy to close following sexual assault claims
The Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy in Centurion has been accused of allowing sexual grooming at the institution.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education on Friday announced its decision to shut down a well-known dance academy, which is embroiled in accusations of sexual assault.
The Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy in Centurion, headed by the famous dance personality, has been accused of allowing sexual grooming at the institution.
Carte Blanche spoke to some pupils who detailed how they were allegedly assaulted by teachers at the dance school in 2018.
This parent said her daughter was left traumatised after being violated.
“It's immoral to do something to a young girl like that. They were not given a choice to who they want to be when they're grown adults," the mother said.
Jennifer Notoane used to teach at the school and claimed she witnessed some of the indecencies committed by a male teacher at the academy.
“How is this normal. How is this okay. Because where I come from, a teacher and a student are not allowed to have physical contact. When we were introduced to the school, me and two other teachers who were new, we were told that this is a hugging school and that it's very normal for teachers to be physical with the students," Notoane said.
Kgobokoe indicated that she would take legal action after many children have implicated her sister and brother-in-law in the sexual claims.
LISTEN: A well-known dance academy is embroiled in accusations of sexual assault
