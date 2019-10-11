Survé raids: Gordhan denies links to FSCA

Iqbal Survé blamed Minister Pravin Gordhan for the raid on his company premises on Wednesday by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday accused Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chairman Iqbal Survé of attacking him and the judiciary without any evidence.

Survé blamed Gordhan for the raid on his company premises on Wednesday by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

The FSCA said it was investigating allegations of irregular share trading against another of Surve’s companies Ayo Technologies.

Gordhan’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji said: “There is no connection between the minister and the FSCA. There is no basis for these allegations. It’s a diversion from an investigation and likely findings part of a commission of inquiry into his company.”

Malatji said Survé’s utterances had serious implications for not only his client but for two judges.

“This is a matter that the chief justice cautioned about recently. He said people who have evidence should present it instead of making allegations without any facts.”