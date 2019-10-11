Stinkwater residents: City of Tshwane failed to supply us with clean water
Stinkwater made headlines after it was revealed that residents are exposed to health risks from consuming untreated ground water.
STINKWATER - Residents of Stinkwater have accused the City of Tshwane of failing to supply them with clean water.
Stinkwater made headlines after a report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) revealed late in September that residents are exposed to health risks from consuming untreated groundwater.
A sample of 144 tests of underground water in Strinkwater found there is a high number of water-borne diseases including E.coli, in the water consumed by residents.
The community relies on underground water due to a lack of taps and untreated water.
On Thursday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) embarked on a fact-finding mission to evaluate the conditions of the quality of water in the area.
The site inspection was led by the SAHRC manager in Gauteng Buang Jones.
“From here we are going to write to the city to request a progress report. We are hopeful that the city would then respond. Then we'll take the process further by continuing with our monitoring," Jones said.
The commission has given the City of Tshwane a deadline of until the end of November to come up with a plan to deal with the water crisis in the area.
WATCH: SAHRC visits Stinkwater
