Some CT Central Line train commuters left stranded due to vandalism
Metrorail in the Western Cape said infrastructure had been damaged overnight.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail in the Western Cape said two of its three Central Line services were not in operation on Friday morning.
Infrastructure had been damaged overnight.
Commuters have been urged to make alternative travel plans.
The Central train line in Cape Town is Metrorail's busiest route and serves heavily populated communities like Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Bonteheuwel and Langa.
"We regret to announce that two of our three central services have had to be suspended as a result of extensive overnight damage to essential infrastructure. There is no train service between Cape Town and Chris Hani and Cape Town and Kapteinsklip. The Bishop Lavis line is not affected," said the spokesperson for Metrorail in the Western Cape, Riana Scott.
#CT_Trains There are no train services between Cape Town and Chris Hani Station and Cape Town and Kapteinsklip Station (Khayelitsha & Mitchells Plain). The Bishop Lavis line has not been affected. LI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 11, 2019
