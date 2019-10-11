Sadtu planning pickets over removal of 7 Eldorado School teachers
The union's Gauteng region is angry that the educators have not been able to return to work following a dispute with community members and the school principal.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) on Friday said it had planned pickets after seven teachers from Eldorado Secondary School were suspended.
The conflict started last year when teachers accused the principal of financial mismanagement and racism amongst other things.
Sadtu said it had resorted to taking to the streets because it had exhausted all avenues aimed at resolving the impasse.
Provincial secretary Tseliso Ledimo said a meeting scheduled for Monday would determine whether the pickets would continue.
“We are meeting on Monday to evaluate the developments at that school because there have been some developments coming out of some engagements. So, the meeting on Monday has to determine whether we go ahead or we embark on a different approach to dealing with the issues.”
