SA issues mutual legal assistance requests to 8 countries over Guptas, Essa case
On Thursday, the US imposed sanctions on the controversial brothers and associate Salim Essa, for corruption which cost the country billions of rand.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said South African law enforcement agencies have issued mutual legal assistance requests to eight countries around the world, including the US, regarding the Gupta brothers and others who are wanted in the country.
Lamola sad this action showed that no borders would stop the government from punishing those who profit through corruption.
He said the blacklisting of the Guptas and Essa by the US government was the first step in the government’s fight against perpetrators of corruption.
The Department of Justice issued eight mutual assistance requests to eight other countries around the world for similar action to be taken.
Lamola said they were those who have bled the country’s economy dry through corruption.
The minister’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “It is of critical importance that our young democracy confronts corruption and its effects. The interests of justice must not be shackled by borders.”
Phiri said Lamola took action to ensure these requests were expedited.
